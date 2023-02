Senior Ainsley Sailing scored the lone goal for the Icebergs in a 5-1 loss to the University School of Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Mandt Community Center.

Sailing scored unassisted in the first period. Charlotte Fetherston scored a hat trick for the University School, while Lily Valimont and Delia Narrai also scored.

In net for Stoughton, senior goalie Aven Gruner recorded 50 saves.

Stoughton (4-18 overall) will face the Rock County Fury (8-14) in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Telfer Pavilion and Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit.