Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Metro Police arrest man in connection with early morning shootings at church

By Colleen Guerry,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnQoI_0kkVNQx900

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars after being accused of shooting at a church along Old Murfreesboro Pike on two separate occasions, causing hundreds of dollars in damage to the building.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance cameras caught at least two rounds being fired at Saint Mark Coptic Orthodox Church from the passenger side of a white Jeep Renegade around 3 a.m. on Jan. 28.

Putnam County man found with dozens of explicit images indicted for sexual exploitation of a child

Then, at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 2, officials said at least one round was fired at the church — also from a white Jeep Renegade — but the bullet hit a window, causing about $1,000 worth of damage.

Police said a member of the church recognized the suspected shooter as 31-year-old Mark Ibrahim, a former member who “has been known to break glass in the parking lot over the last couple of months.”

Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow

According to authorities, officers from the Hermitage Precinct arrested Ibrahim on Friday, Feb. 10, and charged him with two counts of felony vandalism.

As of this writing, Metro Police said Ibrahim is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Meanwhile, officials reported that Ibrahim is also being investigated as a possible suspect in similar incidents at a La Vergne church.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Metro Police investigating three overnight shootings across Nashville
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Suspect arrested in connection with 2019 shooting outside Antioch bar
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man arrested after using butter knife to break into dorm at Belmont University
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nashville woman accused of trying to stab roommate to death during argument
Nashville, TN33 minutes ago
Suspect arrested after woman killed in random shooting in East Nashville, Metro police say
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Concerns raised over Antioch police raid
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Woman dead, boyfriend charged after argument leads to shooting in Edgehill
Nashville, TN1 day ago
UPS employee arrested for stealing gun while unloading packages
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Woman arrested for vehicular homicide following September crash on Hobson Pike
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Homicide investigation underway after shooting on Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man robbed, left on side of interstate after night on Broadway
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
‘She was literally stolen’: Family hopes Murfreesboro murder will help others
Murfreesboro, TN18 hours ago
2 flown to Nashville hospitals after serious crash in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN5 hours ago
Trailer, $20k worth of sound equipment stolen from Madison church
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Missing Westmoreland 8-year-old found safe
Westmoreland, TN1 day ago
Anti-Semitic fliers found in West and East Nashville
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Two killed in two-vehicle crash on Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Middle TN teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO13 hours ago
Chief looking to implement mandatory fire inspection reporting in Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN17 hours ago
First responders rescue Columbia man pinned under tree
Columbia, TN18 hours ago
Flags across Tennessee half-staff to honor deaths of TN National Guardsmen killed in training exercise
Nashville, TN21 hours ago
No serious injuries reported in Arrington rollover crash
Arrington, TN2 days ago
Valentine’s Day fire displaces Bon Aqua couple amid cancer battle
Bon Aqua, TN1 day ago
Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on I-65 South in Franklin
Franklin, TN2 days ago
Two neighboring homes impacted by Spring Hill fire
Spring Hill, TN1 day ago
Organization hosts Skate Night in Brentwood to combat racism in Williamson County Schools
Franklin, TN19 hours ago
Could passenger rail connect Tennessee cities?
Nashville, TN18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy