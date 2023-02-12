Open in App
Scranton, PA
WBRE

Scranton Valentines food collection

By Jalen Rhodes,

9 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA (WBRE/WYOU)— Some local food pantries are getting a boost thanks to an initiative in the city of Scranton.

Volunteers collected canned goods and other non-perishables for a food collection drive Saturday morning.

Love blooming at community garden

Donors stopped by the Nay Aug Park Community Room to drop off food and cash donations.

“If we can just have one little one not be hungry, and to eat and have a bowl of cereal. But to if they can get some of that and say they are off to a good start, I just feel that is reflective of something that I can do to give back to the community,” said Norma Jeffries, Secretary of Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority.

“It made me feel great to give back to the people who need help but to just by giving people a piece of food can make a difference,” said Mia Sosa, a volunteer from Scranton.

If you want to make a difference but missed the food collection, it’s happening again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nay Aug Park Community Room in Scranton.

