ACC admits blown call cost Duke in OT loss at No. 8 Virginia By HANK KURZ Jr., AP Sports Writer, 9 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia coach Tony Bennett said he didn't know what happened on the final play of regulation in the eighth-ranked Cavaliers' 69-62 overtime ...