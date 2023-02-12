Four hospitalized after serious car crash in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been brought to the hospital after a serious car accident on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said.

The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. A car in the middle right lane lost control and hit the car in the lane to the left of it. The car in the right lane hit a light pole before rolling over.

Three of the four people involved were injured, with one of the injuries being reported as serious, according to state police.

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to call Trooper Goddard at evan.goddard@ct.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.