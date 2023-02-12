Ohio Family’s Home Burns Down and Their Loved Ones Come Together in the Best Way Possible

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

No one ever expects tragic events to happen in their life, from losing a loved one suddenly to getting a divorce with someone you thought you would be with forever. Nothing can prepare you for these events and not much can be done to make the pain go away.

One family in southern Ohio experienced a horrible life tragedy that happened upon their family farm on September 16th 2022. On this date it was also their youngest son's birthday, and the day was filled with celebration until their house caught fire and nearly burnt the entire thing down. /they lost a lot that day but what they didn’t lose was the love and support of family, friends and community members who came together in the most special way possible.

The husband, dad, farm operator and welder of the house fire @jaywinklefarmsandsupply documents the event on his TikTok channel and the support he and his family received from their loved ones.

September 16th 2022 was the day the house caught fire and their life had been changed forever. After some time of grieving and recuperating October 1, 2022 marked the day his community and loved ones started demolition on the house , banding together to get the work done. The following months they poured a new foundation, designed a new house, ordered materials, and started building the family a new home.

On December 22, 2022 the family’s new home was finished and they were able to move in, just in time for Christmas. Their new home matched their farming lifestyle and boosted much more space and usability compared to their previous home.

The love that prevails in this story is beautiful, at the end of the day it really is about who you have, not what you have.

