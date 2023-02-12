Open in App
Bridgeport, CT
News 12

Black History Month: Discussing mental health treatment in communities of color

By News 12 Staff,

9 days ago

The head of a Black-owned mental health center in Bridgeport says Black History Month is a perfect time to get the word out about the importance of mental health treatment in communities of color.

Deolu Kolade, of New Era Rehabilitation, says the pandemic had a profound effect on everyone and there's no shame in getting help.

"We often times believe we're stronger if we stay silent about things like trauma, mental illness, substance abuse -- but the reality is that it eats away at the individual from the inside, ultimately eating away at the family and lastly the community," says Kolade.

He says the center's treatment model is rooted in showing compassion and empathy for every person who seeks treatment.

