The US Sun

Win a copy of The One That Got Away by Charlotte Rixon in this week’s Fabulous book competition

By Claire Frost,

9 days ago
BENJAMIN and Clara meet at uni and become the other’s first love, but one mistake changes everything.

Twenty years later, Clara is pulled back to the town where they met when the news of a devastating bomb hits the headlines, and she searches for the man she loved.

10 lucky Fabulous readers will win a copy of this new novel in this week's book competition

Hard-hitting, gripping and emotional.

To win a copy, enter using the form below by 11:59pm on February 25, 2023.

For full terms and conditions, click here.

