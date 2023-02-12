Open in App
Piscataway Township, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Granted $111K for Recycling Programs from DEP

By Ken Simmons,

9 days ago

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Piscataway Township has been awarded approximately $111,758 from the state to enhance waste reduction and recycling programs, according to a press release. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has allocated $16.2 million in grants for local recycling programs across the state.

“New Jersey has long set a national example for recycling, starting with being the first state to enact a recycling law in 1987,” said DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette in a released statement, “This annual grant program provides incentive for communities to strengthen their municipal recycling initiatives, encourage children and adults to keep our environment clean, and provide assistance in helping to reduce the local tax burden while also improving quality of life.”

Grants were given out based on recycling data from 2020, the most recent year this type of data is available. Grants may be used for sponsoring household hazardous waste collection events, providing recycling receptacles in public places, or maintaining leaf composting operations, according to the press release.

Piscataway is one of the eight municipalities in Middlesex County to receive more than $100,000 from the grant. Others include Cranbury, East Brunswick, Edison, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, South Brunswick, and Woodbridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014Hkk_0kkVJNPM00

