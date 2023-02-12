Attention, Royal Followers: You Can Enter to Win Free Tickets to the King’s Coronation Concert

If there's one thing we know, it's that the royal family can put on a good concert. Just look at the lineup for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee , which included performances from Elton John, Alicia Keys and Diana Ross (just to name a few). Now, King Charles III, 74, is having his own concert for his coronation in May , and the best part? The royal family is doing a raffle for U.K. residents to win free tickets to the event.

The lineup for the coronation concert has not been confirmed just yet, but the ballot is already open for royal followers to apply for free tickets through Feb. 28. According to the BBC , 5,000 people will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets, and you can apply to be one of those lucky winners here .

Per the BBC, “The Coronation Concert will take place on the evening of Sunday May 7th 2023 in the grounds of Windsor Castle.” The media outlet also teases that the show will “bring together music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of this historic occasion.” Additionally, the outlet reports that the event “will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.”

Already freaking? Don't fret about how soon you apply for the free tickets. According to the press release, the winners will *not* be chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis, so your odds will be the same whether you apply now or on Feb. 28, at which point the ballot will close. The only stipulation is that you must be a resident of the U.K.

King Charles's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, where the ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Along with the ceremony and what is sure to be a star-studded concert, the weekend's festivities will include a series of Big Lunches across the U.K on May 7, as well as the Big Help Out on May 8, which aims to unite people with volunteer efforts across the Commonwealth.

Best of luck to all the applicants!

