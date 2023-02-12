Open in App
Phillipsburg, NJ
HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg improves to 14-8 with win over Warren Hills

By Danielle DeGerolamo,

9 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Junior Andrew Martin had a double-double with a game-high 15 points along with 10 rebounds and classmate Jayveon Jackson contributed a career-high 14 points and seven boards as Phillipsburg High School dealt Warren Hills a 70-37 defeat in a Skyland Conference cross-division basketball game on Saturday afternoon on Thomas Fisher Court.

Five different players scored when P’burg took a 15-11 lead after a quarter and it ballooned to 31-16 by halftime as Martin scored 10 points, Jackson seven and junior forward Ameer Herran six.

Junior guard Alan Palos finished with four assists and scored all seven of his points after intermission when the Stateliners outscored the Blue Streaks 39-21. Sophomore guard Matthew Scerbo Jr. added 12 points to the winning cause.

Herran was the fourth player in double figures and also finished with 12 points and had seven rebounds while senior point guard Jason Martinez dished out six assists. The Liners improved to 14-8 on the season while Warren Hills fell to 7-15.

Warren Hills (37)

Ekwuaz 3 0-0 7, Hummell 2 2-2 8, Hopkins 1 0-0 3, Flaherty 4 0-3 9, Willis 0 0-3 0, Schaeffer 0 0-0 0, Aziz 3 3-3 10, Connolly 0 0-0 0, Haney 0 0-0 0, Mott 0 0-0 0, Peridis 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-11 37.

Phillipsburg (70)

Andrew Martin 4 6-8 15, Matthew Scerbo Jr. 4 3-3 12, Ameer Herran 6 0-0 12, Jason Martinez 2 0-0 4, Alan Palos 3 0-0 7, Jayveon Jackson 6 1-2 14, Darren Morris Jr. 2 0-0 4, Jason Abbott 0 0-0 0, Philpot 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 10-13 70.

Warren Hills (7-15) 11 5 8 13 -- 37

Phillipsburg (14-8) 15 16 21 18 -- 70

3-pointers – Ekwuaz, Hummell 2, Hopkins, Flaherty, Aziz; Martin, Scerbo Jr., Palos, Jackson.

