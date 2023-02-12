Open in App
Princeton, IN
Fire damages building in Princeton

By Grace Whaley,

9 days ago

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews were sent to a fire in Princeton that melted the side of a building on Saturday.

Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of West State Street just before 5 p.m.

Crews believe the fire started in a bucket used for cigarette butt disposal.

The fire melted the bucket and went up an exterior wall.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

