2A Evergreen Conference All-League Boys Basketball Teams

Tumwater's Luke Brewer hits a jumper during the T-Birds' 71-58 win over W.F. West on Jan. 11 in Chehalis.

Led by back-to-back 2A EvCo MVP Luke Brewer, the Tumwater boys basketball team was well-represented on the all-league teams as voted on by league coaches, with Andrew Collins also picking up a first team honor.

W.F. West’s Soren Dalan and Tyler Klatush also earned first team praise, and Black Hills' Keagan Rongen and Johnnie Stallings rounded out first teamers.

Read for the full list of honors below.

MVP: Luke Brewer, Tumwater

First Team: Soren Dalan, W.F. West; Andrew Collins, Tumwater; Keagan Rongen, Black Hills; Johnnie Stallings, Black Hills; Tyler Klatush, W.F. West

Second Team: Weetly Cordova, Shelton; Simon Nysted, Black Hills; Luke Reid, Tumwater; Larenz Payne, Rochester; Gunnar Harroun, Tumwater; Baylor Ainsworth, Aberdeen

Honorable Mention: Manny Garcia, Aberdeen; Mason Goos, Shelton; Carson Rotter, Rochester; Gage Brumfield, W.F. West; Jack Ellison, Black Hills; Cohen Ballard, Centralia

Coaching Staff of the Year: Tumwater