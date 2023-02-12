Massachusetts man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of his wife

A man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of murdering his wife in 2019 in Massachusetts.

In a news release, Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lexington Chief of Police Michael McLean announced that Hongyan Sun was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A jury found Sun guilty of murder in the first degree on Feb. 3.

The DA’s office said that on May 29, 2019, Shen Cai, 49, was found dead early that morning. She was reportedly staged in her car on a public street a short distance away from her house where she lived with her husband, Sun.

Prosecutors said that Sun and Cai were going through a divorce when she was murdered, according to WFXT .

The medical examiner said her manner of death was a homicide due to mechanical asphyxiation, WFXT reported.

According to the DA’s office . Sun reportedly admitted to having a physical argument with Cai the day before she was found. Sun reportedly had multiple injuries that were consistent with a struggle and was believed to have matched Cai’s injuries.

Prosecutors said that Sun physically assaulted Cai which caused blunt force trauma to multiple parts of her body before strangling her to death, according to WFXT. Investigators served more than 15 search warrants which led to Sun’s arrest.

Investigators obtained and reviewed security footage that found that Cai’s vehicle was staged during a short window, according to the DA’s office . Investigators were able to narrow down that Sun went to work late the day the car was found which gave him the ability to place Cai’s car with her body staged inside near their house. GPS on Sun’s phone also reportedly placed him in the location of the house and where the car was found.

The DA’s office said that forensic evidence was found in the car, Sun’s office, and also on Cai’s body that was able to reportedly link Sun.

No further information has been released.