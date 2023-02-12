Virginia college student vanished 2 weeks ago, mom says

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities are asking for help in the search for a missing teenager who was last seen when he was dropped off at Norfolk State University two weeks ago.

Keith Anderson, 18, was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University, according to Norfolk Police.

Since then, he has not been seen by family or friends, according to concerned detectives.

Keith’s mother, Mesha Anderson, says she last saw her son that Sunday, when she dropped him off at NSU for class the next morning.

“I dropped him off at the school. He said, ‘Bye,’ and ‘I love you.’ I said, ‘Bye, I love you too,’” said Mesha. “That was the last time that I saw him.”

Provided to WTKR Keith Anderson

Mesha said it’s not like her son to go missing.

“Keith has never. Ever,” she said. “He’s never even got in trouble as a child.”

What’s even more troubling is Mesha said NSU officials told her Keith dropped out of his classes and handed in his dorm key on Jan. 27, two days before he disappeared.

“His room and his belongings are all packed up and gone,” said Mesha.

The Norfolk mother said her son is outgoing, always smiling, and is majoring in sports medicine.

“This is Keith’s first day at NSU,” Mesha said pointing to a photo. “He was excited and still had his freshman orientation paperwork in his hand.”

Provided to WTKR Keith and Mesha Anderson

Mesha said she didn’t notice anything was wrong. In the days after her son went missing, however, Mesha said Keith’s friends told her he seemed depressed.

His family and detectives are worried for his safety.

Mesha said Keith doesn’t have a car, his cell phone is off, and he even deleted his Instagram account.

"This is not Keith. I just want everybody to know. This is a child. They’re calling him an adult, but he’s still a child. This is not a child that got upset with his family and just don’t want to be bothered with us no more. We are super close. We literally talk about everything. We’ve always had that type of relationship. Something’s wrong with my child," said Mesha.

Mesha is pleading for her son to come home.

“Keith, contact me,” she said. “Whatever it is that you’re going through, just call mommy. Let me know that you’re at least breathing.”

Mesha said Keith was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a white t-shirt and a black bookbag.

Police say Keith is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

NSU released the following statement to WTKR:

Norfolk State University is concerned about the welfare of our past and current students. Mr. Keith Anderson, recently reported missing, was an NSU student in the fall 2022 semester but is not currently enrolled for the spring 2023 semester.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!