Open in App
Norfolk, VA
See more from this location?
WTVR CBS 6

Virginia college student vanished 2 weeks ago, mom says

By Antoinette DelBel,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mRLh_0kkVEdnb00

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities are asking for help in the search for a missing teenager who was last seen when he was dropped off at Norfolk State University two weeks ago.

Keith Anderson, 18, was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University, according to Norfolk Police.

Since then, he has not been seen by family or friends, according to concerned detectives.

Keith’s mother, Mesha Anderson, says she last saw her son that Sunday, when she dropped him off at NSU for class the next morning.

“I dropped him off at the school. He said, ‘Bye,’ and ‘I love you.’ I said, ‘Bye, I love you too,’” said Mesha. “That was the last time that I saw him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioYkU_0kkVEdnb00 Provided to WTKR
Keith Anderson

Mesha said it’s not like her son to go missing.

“Keith has never. Ever,” she said. “He’s never even got in trouble as a child.”

What’s even more troubling is Mesha said NSU officials told her Keith dropped out of his classes and handed in his dorm key on Jan. 27, two days before he disappeared.

“His room and his belongings are all packed up and gone,” said Mesha.

The Norfolk mother said her son is outgoing, always smiling, and is majoring in sports medicine.

“This is Keith’s first day at NSU,” Mesha said pointing to a photo. “He was excited and still had his freshman orientation paperwork in his hand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZvVs_0kkVEdnb00 Provided to WTKR
Keith and Mesha Anderson

Mesha said she didn’t notice anything was wrong. In the days after her son went missing, however, Mesha said Keith’s friends told her he seemed depressed.

His family and detectives are worried for his safety.

Mesha said Keith doesn’t have a car, his cell phone is off, and he even deleted his Instagram account.

"This is not Keith. I just want everybody to know. This is a child. They’re calling him an adult, but he’s still a child. This is not a child that got upset with his family and just don’t want to be bothered with us no more. We are super close. We literally talk about everything. We’ve always had that type of relationship. Something’s wrong with my child," said Mesha.

Mesha is pleading for her son to come home.

“Keith, contact me,” she said. “Whatever it is that you’re going through, just call mommy. Let me know that you’re at least breathing.”

Mesha said Keith was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a white t-shirt and a black bookbag.

Police say Keith is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

NSU released the following statement to WTKR:

Norfolk State University is concerned about the welfare of our past and current students. Mr. Keith Anderson, recently reported missing, was an NSU student in the fall 2022 semester but is not currently enrolled for the spring 2023 semester.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Mom: Missing Virginia college student found safe in Texas
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Norfolk 6-year-old brings gun to school and more Va. headlines
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
NSU traffic stop led to drawn weapons, jail time, misdemeanors. Now, student plans legal action against school
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Norfolk teen on his way home after missing for 3 weeks
Norfolk, VA17 hours ago
Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-264 at Newtown Road in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA20 hours ago
'This is a piece of trash' | Anti-Semitic flyers found in Norfolk neighborhood
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Police investigate shootings in Suffolk, Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA18 hours ago
Child psychologist weighs in on 'copycat' threats after Richneck shooting
Newport News, VA12 hours ago
Shooting on I-264 in Norfolk under investigation: State Police
Norfolk, VA20 hours ago
Keith L. Anderson found safe after being missing for weeks
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Suffolk native becomes assistant coach for the first HBCU gymnastics program
Nashville, TN1 day ago
After 40 years in Newport News, addiction treatment program finds new home
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Suffolk native returns home, taking part in gymnastics history for HBCUs
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
Beloved Norfolk bike store owner killed in South Carolina crash
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Another Six-Year Old Brings Gun to School
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Man dies following Norfolk shooting: Police
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Portsmouth police investigating shooting on Swanson Parkway
Portsmouth, VA19 hours ago
Police: Mom charged after 6-year-old brought gun to Virginia school
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Student brings handgun to Little Creek Elem. in Norfolk: Police
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
Brooks Crossing, Hampton University Teaming Up For Educational Opportunities
Newport News, VA22 hours ago
1 injured in shooting on Smith Street in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA19 hours ago
$20.3M in HUD money coming to Hampton Roads as housing crisis persists
Norfolk, VA18 hours ago
Virginia Beach psychologist, parenting expert offers advice on how to help children deal with trauma
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Norfolk breaks ground on new living community on Church St.
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Local bicycle shop owner and biking enthusiast dies doing what he loved
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Police: Student found with gun at Little Creek Elementary School
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
Man taken to hospital found with gunshot wound in downtown Suffolk: Police
Suffolk, VA19 hours ago
Work force crews from Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail recover two handguns
Williamsburg, VA3 days ago
Deadly shooting investigation in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA4 days ago
Students passed around bullet at Newport News middle school, officials say
Newport News, VA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy