Open in App
Jackson, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Leaders meet in Jackson for “State of Black America” forum

By Marie Mennefield,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlQ7l_0kkVE7pi00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – In an effort to unite and spark change, leaders hosted a special community forum in the heart of West Jackson on Saturday, February 11.

A crowd of people packed the “State of Black America” forum and panel discussion at Lynch Street CME Church.

The event organizer and church pastor noted that with the current climate in America, state and capital city, now is a good time to assess what’s happening.

“And reflect on where we have been as a race and analyze where we are and then project where we can go in the future. I think it is important for us to have a discussion about the issues that are plaguing our community, to have a discussion about how it is that we can build up our community, how it is that we can better pour into our young people and help them to embrace and then walk into an even greater future,” said Jamie L. Capers, pastor of Lynch Street CME Church.

The panel included Jackson Police Chief James Davis, Senator Sollie Norwood, Senator Hillman Frazier, Judge Carlton Reeves and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jackson, MS newsLocal Jackson, MS
Jackson students learn about historical Black trailblazers
Jackson, MS18 hours ago
58th Annual Dixie National Rodeo wraps up in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Little Tokyo to open in old Barrelhouse location
Jackson, MS22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State Health Board member dismisses concerns about syphilis, HIV, and contraception access
Flowood, MS21 hours ago
Yazoo County judge wants bigger juvenile detention center
Yazoo City, MS1 day ago
Meadowbrook Road project will soon be completed in Jackson
Jackson, MS23 hours ago
Vicksburg man sentenced to 40 years for 2020 homicide
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Teens arrested for murder, violent crimes in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Three tornadoes confirmed during Feb. 16 storms in Mississippi
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Where people in Jackson are looking to buy homes
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Man sentenced for double homicide outside Canton McDonald’s
Canton, MS1 hour ago
TSA creates plan to tackle confiscated guns at airports
Jackson, MS18 hours ago
Medical cannabis sales begin in Mendenhall
Mendenhall, MS17 hours ago
Vicksburg Pair Wins Mr. and Miss 5A Basketball
Vicksburg, MS16 hours ago
Hartfield Boys Soccer Captures the Division 1 MAIS State Championship
Flowood, MS12 hours ago
Vicksburg teen arrested after armed robbery, shooting
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
Suspect crashes vehicle during Vicksburg police chase
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Jackson State and Alcorn State Split Basketball Doubleheader
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Brandon Jubilee Days
Brandon, MS1 day ago
Manchester Academy Wins Their First Boys Soccer Championship
Yazoo City, MS16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy