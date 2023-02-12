Leaders meet in Jackson for “State of Black America” forum

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – In an effort to unite and spark change, leaders hosted a special community forum in the heart of West Jackson on Saturday, February 11.

A crowd of people packed the “State of Black America” forum and panel discussion at Lynch Street CME Church.

The event organizer and church pastor noted that with the current climate in America, state and capital city, now is a good time to assess what’s happening.

“And reflect on where we have been as a race and analyze where we are and then project where we can go in the future. I think it is important for us to have a discussion about the issues that are plaguing our community, to have a discussion about how it is that we can build up our community, how it is that we can better pour into our young people and help them to embrace and then walk into an even greater future,” said Jamie L. Capers, pastor of Lynch Street CME Church.

The panel included Jackson Police Chief James Davis, Senator Sollie Norwood, Senator Hillman Frazier, Judge Carlton Reeves and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.