Pageant held for kids, adults with special needs in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – OneThirtyNine Ministries held a beauty and talent pageant for kids and adults who have special needs at Jackson Prep.

Twenty-one contestants took part in the pageant, emceed by 12 News’ Jeremy Harrell and Gracie Dencausse.

The contestants got their hair and nails done by a team of cosmetology students and were paired with their own pageant buddy to walk with on stage while dressed to impress.

Contestants also got the chance to show off their talents during the talent showcase.

Organizers and parents said the pageant provides a chance to shine for those with special needs.

“It’s awesome. It warms your heart. There’s nothing else like it. One of my favorite parts is the talent portion where they sing or dance. They just soak it all in. They take the stage and run with it,” said Justin Moore, president of OneThirtyNine Ministries.

“I’ve been backstage for the last couple hours, and you can feel the energy back there. They’re getting their nails, makeup and hair done, and it’s just a great time for them to show off their skills and their talent,” said Jack Clark with OneThirtyNine Ministries.

“It’s just such a huge blessing to see her smile and looking at herself and feeling so beautiful. It means the world to our family,” said Candace McGee, a parent.

Each contestant is a winner and receives his or her own crown.

