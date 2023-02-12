Open in App
Jackson, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Pageant held for kids, adults with special needs in Jackson

By Brandon Raines,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVw6z_0kkVDL8q00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – OneThirtyNine Ministries held a beauty and talent pageant for kids and adults who have special needs at Jackson Prep.

Twenty-one contestants took part in the pageant, emceed by 12 News’ Jeremy Harrell and Gracie Dencausse.

The contestants got their hair and nails done by a team of cosmetology students and were paired with their own pageant buddy to walk with on stage while dressed to impress.

Contestants also got the chance to show off their talents during the talent showcase.

Hattiesburg police officer awarded for saving choking infant

Organizers and parents said the pageant provides a chance to shine for those with special needs.

“It’s awesome. It warms your heart. There’s nothing else like it. One of my favorite parts is the talent portion where they sing or dance. They just soak it all in. They take the stage and run with it,” said Justin Moore, president of OneThirtyNine Ministries.

“I’ve been backstage for the last couple hours, and you can feel the energy back there. They’re getting their nails, makeup and hair done, and it’s just a great time for them to show off their skills and their talent,” said Jack Clark with OneThirtyNine Ministries.

“It’s just such a huge blessing to see her smile and looking at herself and feeling so beautiful. It means the world to our family,” said Candace McGee, a parent.

Each contestant is a winner and receives his or her own crown.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jackson, MS newsLocal Jackson, MS
Jackson students learn about historical Black trailblazers
Jackson, MS18 hours ago
58th Annual Dixie National Rodeo wraps up in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Little Tokyo to open in old Barrelhouse location
Jackson, MS22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vicksburg Pair Wins Mr. and Miss 5A Basketball
Vicksburg, MS16 hours ago
Teens arrested for murder, violent crimes in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
State Health Board member dismisses concerns about syphilis, HIV, and contraception access
Flowood, MS21 hours ago
Vicksburg man sentenced to 40 years for 2020 homicide
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Yazoo County judge wants bigger juvenile detention center
Yazoo City, MS1 day ago
Hartfield Boys Soccer Captures the Division 1 MAIS State Championship
Flowood, MS12 hours ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Brandon Jubilee Days
Brandon, MS1 day ago
Meadowbrook Road project will soon be completed in Jackson
Jackson, MS23 hours ago
Man sentenced for double homicide outside Canton McDonald’s
Canton, MS1 hour ago
Manchester Academy Wins Their First Boys Soccer Championship
Yazoo City, MS16 hours ago
Where people in Jackson are looking to buy homes
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Three tornadoes confirmed during Feb. 16 storms in Mississippi
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Vicksburg teen arrested after armed robbery, shooting
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
Suspect crashes vehicle during Vicksburg police chase
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Medical cannabis sales begin in Mendenhall
Mendenhall, MS17 hours ago
Jackson State and Alcorn State Split Basketball Doubleheader
Jackson, MS2 days ago
TSA creates plan to tackle confiscated guns at airports
Jackson, MS18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy