Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Blazers forward Jerami Grant enters concussion protocol

By Sportsnaut,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3HBA_0kkVCIFC00

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant was placed into concussion protocol Saturday after sustaining a contusion over his right eye in Friday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grant, 28, ended up returning to Friday’s game after a medical evaluation but started to show concussion symptoms a day later. In 37 minutes Friday, he scored 23 points with four rebounds.

Grant also will go through return-to-participation protocol, where he will have to show he is symptom-free before he can return to action.

In his first season with the Trail Blazers, Grant is averaging 20.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 54 games. Over nine seasons, the former second-round draft pick out of Syracuse has averaged 12.2 points with 4.0 rebounds for the Philadelphia 76ers (2014-16), Oklahoma City Thunder (2017-19), Denver Nuggets (2019-20), Detroit Pistons (2020-22) and Blazers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL ‘randomly’ selects DK Metcalf for a drug test following viral clip
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Ex-Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza seeks second chance at NFL
Buffalo, NY23 hours ago
Ezekiel Elliott will only return to Dallas Cowboys in 2023 on one condition
Dallas, TX1 day ago
No. 16 Xavier battling injuries entering clash with Villanova
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Set to host Louisville, Duke players distributing ball well
Durham, NC1 day ago
Chicago Bulls’ asking price for Alex Caruso deal sheds light behind quiet trade deadline
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Detroit Lions mock draft 2023: Dan Campbell’s squad gets a defense
Detroit, MI2 days ago
J’Wan Roberts helps No. 2 Houston fend off pesky Memphis
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Panthers out to grab much-needed points against Ducks
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
New York Knicks reportedly could sell a portion of team to unexpected buyer
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Team Jazz captures NBA All-Star Skills Challenge
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Anthony Edwards throws shade at fellow NBA stars for sitting out games
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Islanders lose Mathew Barzal indefinitely to injury
Elmont, NY22 hours ago
No. 15 Miami tops Wake for sixth straight win
Coral Gables, FL2 days ago
A.J. Brown sends message to Philadelphia Eagles: Pay Jalen Hurts or trade me
Philadelphia, PA52 minutes ago
New York Knicks reaching new levels with the addition of Josh Hart’s ‘dawg’ mentality
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles expected to franchise tag key defender this offseason
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Bruins aim to beat Senators for first time this season
Boston, MA1 day ago
Penn St. downs Minnesota behind 32 from Jalen Pickett
State College, PA2 days ago
Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry returns, will start Monday
Pittsburgh, PA22 hours ago
No. 4 UCLA strikes early, dismantles Cal
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Patrick Beverley signs with hometown Chicago Bulls for remainder of season
Chicago, IL17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy