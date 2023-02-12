Karren Brady’s career advice on dealing with the pressures of childcare in the world of work

APPRENTICE star and West Ham United vice-chair Karren Brady answers your careers questions and meets an inspirational CEO.

Here she gives a reader advice on dealing with the responsibility and pressure of her first managerial role.

Karren Brady, Baroness Brady, CBE is a British business executive and television personality

Q) I’m a mum of two and work part-time in a supermarket as well as looking after the kids, as my husband works full-time as a labourer.

But since the cost of living crisis hit, we’ve been struggling.

I can’t increase my hours, as we can’t afford childcare, but I’ve heard other mums talking about holding parties to sell beauty products that they then make commission on.

I’d be interested in getting into this, but I’m not sure how to go about finding a reputable company, or even if they’re a good idea at all.

What do you think?

Becky, via email

A) The biggest barrier to women’s careers is affordable childcare.

Why would anyone leave their children to go to work if they can’t be sure of high-quality care, at a cost that doesn’t make working actually more expensive?

The government needs to act, especially with the cost of living crisis.

My concern with party companies is that there’s often an initial financial outlay.

They’re handing over hundreds of pounds worth of stock, so they want to ensure they aren’t losing money.

Different companies have different payment plans, so read the small print about what you’re committing to and how to leave if it doesn’t work out.

Talk to other mums to see how successful their parties are.

If you do go ahead, choose a company whose products you love – you need to be passionate about them.

And be mindful of the time commitment – most parties are held at a host’s house, not yours.

Also, explore other options that you could do around family life.

With your experience in retail, it may be worth looking into remote customer service roles, for example.

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF....

Kate Whale, 44, is the founder and CEO of holistic transformation retreat The Body Camp. She splits her time between Frome in Somerset and Mallorca.

I wake up at…

5am when I’m in Mallorca, to get started before the heat rises and check that our 16-bedroom retreat is ready to go. At 7.30am, I’m into the first activity – often a nature walk or workout. An hour later, I have breakfast with the team and guests.

A normal day involves…

The morning programme’s pretty full-on.

I used to do every exercise session, but now my team runs everything.

I jump in for hikes and outings, but spend a chunk of most mornings growing the business.

I pop back to the UK every two weeks for meetings with new brands, celebrities and influencers, and to catch up with my PR and social media team.

I’m currently hunting for a location to launch a UK camp, where I’ll source a team of therapists, trainers, managers, hosts and chefs, then plan the programme and publicity.

I also visit our existing pop-up locations, such as Marrakesh, to investigate potential new hotel venues and adventure trips.

In my early 30s, I was unhappily working in hospitality, and after doing a military-style fitness camp in 2010, I got a dream job developing fitness camps across Europe.

Since launching The Body Camp in 2016, I’ve been able to do a job I adore, where I delegate the tasks I hate, such as accounts, bookings and legal work.

I’m frequently on the phone to my admin team of three at our Manchester HQ, discussing sales, issues and ideas.

Camp feels like family, so I eat all meals with the team and guests.

After lunch, I relax by the pool, then set up the venue for dinner.

It’s lights out at 10pm.

The best part of my job is…

Witnessing transformations.

Someone may be coming off alcohol, going through a tough divorce, or lacking the confidence to exercise.

Seeing them come alive is special.

And the worst…

It’s tough finding team members who are 100% ego-free, loyal and work as hard as us.

I wind down by…

Chatting to the team, watching a film or calling family back home.

