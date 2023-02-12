Open in App
Villanova, PA
Sports Illustrated

Villanova’s Siegrist Breaks Multiple Big East Records With 50-Point Game

By Mike McDaniel,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewsoK_0kkVByuZ00

The Wildcats star lit up the scoreboard on Saturday, breaking multiple conference records in the process.

No. 15 Villanova cruised to a 99–65 victory over Seton Hall on Saturday thanks to star Maddy Siegrist’s career-high 50 points.

Siegrist went 20-of-26 from the floor (76.9%), including 4-of-6 from three on Saturday and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wildcats, who were paced by her outstanding play. Maddie Burke added 12 points for the Wildcats, who shot 64.4% from the floor as a team in the win.

As for Siegrist, she set a Big East record for points in a game, and became the conference’s all-time leader in points with 1,550, passing Boston College’s Sarah Behn (’89 to ’93) who scored 1,546 points.

Her 50 points were also the most for any player in Division I men’s or women’s basketball in a single game this season.

Siegrist and the Wildcats moved to 22–4 on the season and 13–2 in Big East play. Villanova currently sits a half-game back of UCONN, who also moved to 22–4 and 14–1 in Big East play with a win over Georgetown on Saturday afternoon.

Villanova will look to continue their hot play on the road at St. John’s on Wednesday.

