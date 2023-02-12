Open in App
Spring Hill, FL
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill

By Rachel Tucker,

9 days ago

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an “armed and dangerous” woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.

The incident happened in a wooded area behind Lowe’s on Commercial Way, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page .

Deputies said the suspect is about 5’6″ tall and around 135 pounds. She was described as white and has long, straight black hair.

The suspect was wearing a gray and white striped shirt and black leggings, according to deputies. She was also carrying a zebra-print backpack.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the woman should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 754-6830.

