Bridgeport, WV
WBOY 12 News

Big 10 Wrestling Championships decided in Bridgeport

By Daniel Woods,

9 days ago

The Big 10 Wrestling Championships wrapped up on Saturday at Bridgeport High School.

With seven individual champions, Fairmont Senior claimed the team title with 282 points.

Winning the conference championship at 120 pounds, North Marion’s Noah Hess was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler.

Full championship results:

  • 106: Nathaniel Tyson (Buckhannon-Upshur) def. Bryson Nichols (Fairmont Senior) by dec. (6-4).
  • 113: Triston Willis (FS) def. Ian Cornett (BU) by dec. (8-6).
  • 120: Noah Hess (North Marion) def. Liam Garcia (BU) by dec. (2-1).
  • 126: Johnny Knight (Bridgeport) def. Blake Ringer (East Fairmont) by dec. (7-2).
  • 132: Dominic Armistead (FS) def. Gerald Parado (Lincoln) by fall (5:17).
  • 138: Hunter Spitznogle (FS) def. Andrew McDowell (BU) by dec. (10-5).
  • 144: Kolbie Hamilton (FS) def. Anthony Corwin (EF) by fall (1:09).
  • 150: Gavin Michael (FS) def. Nathan Cornett (BU) by dec. (3-0).
  • 157: Trenton Bush (Lewis County) def. Cole Turner (Preston) by dec. (5-2).
  • 165: Michael Kruzel (FS) def. Timmy Jefress (BHS) by maj. dec. (12-0).
  • 175: Owen Klimas (PHS) def. Germaine Lewis (FS) by fall. (2:32).
  • 190: Dylan Ours (FS) def. JT Miller (EF) by fall. (0:32).
  • 215: Evan Helm (EF) def. Dylan Haskiell (PHS) by dec. (2-1).
  • 285: Kamar Summers (BHS) def. Kaleb Arbogast by default.
