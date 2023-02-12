Students compete in annual Hinds County spelling bee

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The annual Hinds County Spelling Bee was held at Northwest Jackson Middle School on Saturday, February 11.

Students from second to eighth grade stepped up to the mic as their family and friends watched in support.

Children from Hinds County, Clinton Public Schools, Jackson Public Schools (JPS) and St. Richard’s Catholic School competed for the golden trophy and a chance to advance to the next level.

“It’s so very important for scholars to participate in these types of activities because it builds their vocabulary. Building vocabulary increases their writing skills and their communication skills. We’re excited to have scholars from all over Hinds County today representing their schools because they were the chosen winners at their schools and representing their school districts in our highest county spelling bee,” said JPS Executive Director for Teaching and Learning Kimberly Smith.

JPS leaders said 5th grader Ashlynn-Kai McClinton at Raines Elementary School defeated 45 other contestants to become the 2023 Hinds County Spelling Bee Champion.

The winner will advance to the state spelling bee in Columbus, Mississippi on March 3 and 4.

