Super Bowl spending in Nevada is approaching $160 Million

1.9 million Nevadans are expected to watch Super Bowl LVII, where the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

In preparation for the Super Bowl, Nevadans are projected to spend nearly $160 million on televisions, furniture, team apparel and food, RAN estimates. The estimates are based on a recent survey by the National Retail Federation, which found that 192.0 million Americans plan to watch the Super Bowl this year.

Viewers plan to spend an average of $85.36 on items to enhance the celebration, an increase of 8.2 percent from the $78.92 reported last year.

According to the NRF, food and beverages are once again the most popular purchase, as 79 percent of viewers plan to stock up on their favorite snacks and drinks for the big game. The NRF study also shows that viewers will be purchasing team apparel or accessories (12 percent), televisions (10 percent), decorations (7 percent) and furniture (7 percent).

Additionally, the study found that 42 percent of viewers think that the game itself is the most important part of Super Bowl Sunday. Other top reasons to tune into the broadcast included the commercials (19 percent) and the halftime show (18 percent).

Here's a deeper breakdown of the study:

• 10 percent of viewers will buy television this weekend, totaling around 187,000 purchased televisions in Nevada.

• 12 percent of viewers will buy team apparel and merchandise this weekend, totaling around 225,000 purchases in Nevada.

• 7 percent of viewers will buy decorations this weekend, totaling around 131,000 purchases in Nevada.

• The National Chicken Council estimates that 13.8 million chicken wings will be eaten in Nevada during the game this year.

• According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, wagers on this weekend's game in sportsbooks across Nevada will approach $185.0 million this year.