New York State
MyStateline.com

Baby elephant twins pick Super Bowl winner

By Jack Baudoin,

9 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WTVO) — Who are you picking to win the Super Bowl? Because baby elephant twins in New York have already made their predictions.

The three-month-old twin Asian Elephants at Rosamond Zoo played with Eagles and Chiefs footballs to predict the winner, kicking footballs and tearing apart cardboard boxes with the teams’ logos.

The zoo joke that, “in typical brother vs. brother fashion,” the twins picked different teams.

One chose the Chiefs while the other picked the Eagles.

