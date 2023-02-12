SCHP: Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County coroner has identified the driver of the motorcycle that died on Saturday.

According to troopers, A 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle crashed at 805 Groce Meadow Road around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers said that the motorcycle was traveling east on Groce Meadow Road and then traveled off of the right side of the road and struck a tree, the driver died as a result of the crash.

The Greenville County Coroner has identified the victim as Christopher Bryce Huffman, 24, of Greer.

According to the coroner, Huffman was wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on the scene. An external exam is scheduled for Monday.

The investigation is ongoing by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

