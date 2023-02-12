Lady Raiders unable to contain Taiyanna Jackson as Kansas completes season sweep

The Texas Tech women's basketball team has nobody on the roster that can compete with the size of Taiyanna Jackson.

Listed at 6-foot-6, the Kansas senior center had little issue against the Lady Raiders' shorter defenders on Saturday afternoon inside United Supermarkets Arena. After having 15 points and 18 rebounds in the Jayhawks' victory in the first meeting between the two teams, Jackson powered her team to a season sweep with 24 points and 11 boards in a 78-67 Big 12 Conference win.

Jackson had 13 points at halftime and forced the Lady Raiders to go small much of the game with foul trouble plaguing the bigger bodies of the home team. The 6-foot-1 freshman Kilah Freelon, though athletic, was no match for Jackson in the post.

"She keeps the basketball high," Texas Tech coach Krista Gerlich said of Jackson. "She uses her body really well. She's very strong. We tried to send some doubles in some spots. we tried to shade her right shoulder because she liked to turn that direction, but they just did a really good job of finding her when we could get the double there."

Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider, a Canyon native and Wayland Baptist graduate, said the Jayhawks (16-7 overall, 6-6 in Big 12) like to force the defense to collapse around Jackson, allowing shooters like Holly Kersgieter (18 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range) to find open shots.

The Lady Raiders (16-9, 4-8) held a modest three-point lead late in the first quarter thanks to a 7-0 spurt. Kansas reclaimed the lead shortly after and never relinquished it.

Tech hung around for most of the contest before the Jayhawks created separation in the fourth, hovering around a seven-point advantage the majority of the final period. Schneider attributed his team's ability to pull away late to "not turning the ball over, getting key stops and rebounds and then making foul shots."

Bryn Gerlich continued her recent scoring hot streak with an 18-point effort, 12 of which came in the first half. Bre'Amber Scott joined her fellow senior with 18 in the scoring column, while Bailey Maupin provided 12 points off the bench.

That trio was outdone by Jackson, Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franlkin. Franklin had 20 points in the contest for Kansas, over half coming in the fourth as the game was put out of reach. She was 3-for-3 on field goals and 5-for-5 on free throws in the final period.

Saturday's loss was Tech's fourth in its last six games after a stretch of three victories in their first six Big 12 contests. Gerlich said some of the Lady Raiders' recent struggles can be pointed at the youth of the squad.

"I think our young kids are developing," Gerlich said. "We've got just such a gap in between. We're experienced and then we're really young. I just like our fight. I really like our fight. And I like that we're trying to execute game plans. We'll continue to try to get better."

Just six regular-season games remain for the Lady Raiders as they attempt to firm up a chance at an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The home stretch begins on Wednesday with a trip to Oklahoma, which is set for a 6 p.m. tip and will air on ESPN+.