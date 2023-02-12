Four Lubbock High wrestlers claim region titles

Six competitors from the Lubbock area claimed titles, four of them representing Lubbock High, during their respective region wrestling tournaments this weekend.

The top four finishers from each weight class advanced to the UIL state individual wrestling championships, which will be held Friday and Saturday in the Berry Center at Cypress.

A total of 21 individuals secured their spot in the state meet with top-four finishes. Lubbock-Cooper will send seven wrestlers to state to lead all Lubbock-area schools.

June An (157-pound weight class) and Keagan Davis (215) were Region I-5A champions in their respective weight classes for the LHS boys.

Frenship's Rebecca Vann takes unique path to wrestling greatness

Mattison Goss (120) and Mohaganey Casel (185) were champions for the Lady Westerners. Madison Pena took third at 114 to also secure a spot at state.

Monterey's Taylor Keith took the 107 pound title in the 1-5A region meet while Frenship's Audrey Lockhart won the 165-pound championship in Region 1-6A.

Lubbock-area region wrestling

State Qualifiers (Top 4 finishers in each weight class advance)

REGION 1-5A

Boys

106 — Gabriel Garcia, Lubbock Cooper (2nd)

113 — Jordan Bulltron, Lubbock-Cooper (3rd)

144 — Honor Trevino, Estacado (3rd)

157 — June An, Lubbock High (1st)

165 — Logan Corrales, Monterey (3rd); Xavier Montemayor, Coronado (4th)

215 — Keagan Davis, Lubbock High (1st)

Girls

107 — Taylor Keith, Monterey (1st)

114 — Madison Pena, Lubbock High (3rd)

120 — Mattison Goss, Lubbock High (1st); Donevaeh Rodriguez, Monterey (4th)

126 — Lexia Suarez, Lubbock-Cooper (4th)

132 — Zoe Bennett, Lubbock-Cooper (3rd)

145 — Taylin Silco, Lubbock-Cooper (2nd)

185 — Mohagany Casel, Lubbock High (1st); Avery Mitchell, Lubbock-Cooper (2nd)

235 — Kayla McLearen, Lubbock-Cooper (4th)

REGION 1-6A

Boys

120 — Vincent Garcia, Frenship (4th)

132 — Vincent Sandoval, Frenship (2nd)

Girls

165 — Audrey Lockhart, Frenship (1st)

185 — LeeAna Trevino, Frenship (2nd)

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Four Lubbock High wrestlers claim region titles