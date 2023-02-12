El Niño 62% likely by fall; why chances aren’t higher
By Nick Bannin,
9 days ago
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The monthly ENSO (El Niño Southern Oscillation) forecast from the Climate Prediction Center was just released and the odds of the climate pattern known as El Niño continue to rise.
We’ve been experiencing our third consecutive winter La Niña, which typically brings warmer and drier weather to Central Texas.
La Niña looks to officially be over with in the next month or two as water temperatures in the Eastern Equatorial Pacific continue to climb.
La Niña is the cool phase of ENSO when sea surface temperature anomalies in that part of the world are -0.5ºC or colder.
Once water temperature anomalies enter the -0.5ºC to 0.5ºC range, we head into ENSO Neutral, which is to say that ENSO has no quantifiable impact on our weather anymore.
Consistent signs over the past few months trend us toward the warm phase of ENSO, or El Niño, later this summer or into fall. This trend started late last year, and confidence has been slowly rising toward a switch to El Niño.
El Niño winters typically are colder and wetter here in Central Texas, but can also bring a higher threat for flash flooding to the area.
During El Niño the sea surface temperature anomalies in the Eastern Equatorial Pacific reach +0.5ºC or warmer.
The latest ENSO forecast takes us out of La Niña during the February-April period and keep us ENSO Neutral through at least the May-July three-month period. Beyond that, El Niño is favored and continues to gain traction.
By fall 2023, odds of El Niño reach 62%.
Why isn’t confidence higher yet?
ENSO has been notoriously difficult to predict more accurately during the spring months when it comes to impacts the following winter. This is the period when the forecast accuracy from the Climate Prediction Center for ENSO for the months ahead reaches a low.
Comments / 0