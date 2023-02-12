Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Alpacas take over J.S. Bridwell AG Center for free show

By Dylan Jimenez,

9 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The J.S. Bridwell AG Center has been taken over by cute, furry, four-legged friends.

A herd of alpacas are housed inside the AG center for the TXOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular and Bluebonnet Stakes Alpaca Show. The event brought hundreds of alpacas and enthusiasts from across the US.

Local News: Night to Shine returns

Folks were able to visit the alpacas and talk with people who brought alpacas to show and learn about their farm.

Vendors were also set up and a silent auction was taking place.

With people coming from around the country, one person said it’s a big enough show to put in the time and drive to participate in.

“We came all the way from River Falls, Wisconsin for it. One of the bigger southern shows. We’re in our first show of the spring season and it’s been going well. It’s day two, we started yesterday and things are going well. We’re very excited with how things are going,” Dawn Stewart said.

If you missed out on the show, you have till 2 p.m. Sunday to go pet one of the alpacas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

