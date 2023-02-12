Aztecs top Rebels 82-71

#25 San Diego State defeated UNLV 82-71 on Saturday afternoon, keeping the Aztecs atop the Mountain West standings in sole possession of 1st place. SDSU's offense was diversified, as they had four separate players in double digits, with Adam Seiko leading the charge off the bench with 18 points.

Matt Bradley was efficient from the floor, scoring 17 points on 6-8 shooting, including 3-5 from beyond the arc. After holding the Rebels to just 23 points in the first half en-route to a 20 point lead at the half, the Aztecs had trouble slowing UNLV down in the second half. UNLV outscored SDSU 48-39 in the second half, but that wasn't enough to overcome the lead the Aztecs built in the first half. Next up for San Diego State will be a road game against Fresno State on Wednesday.

Check out some of the highlights from the Aztecs' victory below!

