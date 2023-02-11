Nevius: NFL wants to go global, but will it translate?

Can NFL football go global?

There’s no better time to ask than now, on the eve of the unofficial national holiday, Super Bowl Sunday.

This overstuffed extravaganza is the apex experience for America’s most popular sport. Super Bowl LVII (isn’t it time to ditch the Roman numerals?) will bring the country to a standstill.

It is an overhyped, glitzy, must-watch, once-a-year spectacular.

And that’s just the halftime show.

Last year’s game was viewed by over 200 million people worldwide. Some 100 million of those viewers were in the USA, which is why the annual football party is always the most-watched TV program of the year in the U.S. In fact, according to Wikipedia, 30 of the 32 most-watched shows of all time are Super Bowls.

No wonder the game’s deep thinkers are convinced professional football will be a global hit.

At his annual State of the NFL press conference this week, Commissioner Roger Goodell was, as usual, all sunshine and balloons. Football has never been more popular, he said. The talent level is at an all-time high. League officiating has never been better.

Goodell even said he thought it was “great” when he is brutally booed at every NFL draft. Because, he said, it meant the fans were engaged.

Uh, OK, Roger.

But it was impossible not to notice how much of the Q&A — maybe even the majority of it — was taken up with questions about international expansion.

Questions that Goodell leaned right into.

“We want to make NFL football a global sport,” he said enthusiastically.

And frankly, there’s a case to be made. Goodell took questions from reporters from the United Kingdom, Germany and Mexico, all sites of previous NFL games. And virtually all of them were sellouts.

“It is just extraordinary to see the reaction of the fans,” Goodell gushed.

By the way, the international gaze is what is driving another trend NFL fans have noticed — to their annoyance.

There are more games on streaming platforms. After all, if you want to attract Raiders fans in London, they need to have a way to watch the games. And they aren’t likely to be viewing American TV networks like CBS or Fox.

Instead, there was lots of talk about Amazon or YouTube. Some games have already been carried on the streaming networks, and it is pretty clear that there are more to come. ESPN Plus, a monthly subscription service, is likely to stream games in the near future, Goodell said.

So it’s just a matter of time, right? The NFL is already well on the way to going worldwide and the league has a plan to do it.

Yeah. Not so fast.

First of all, there’s already global football. Except that on this side of the pond we call it soccer.

FIFA, soccer’s governing body, looks at the Super Bowl’s viewership numbers and smiles:

“Aw. Two hundred million viewers? That’s adorable.”

The 2022 World Cup final was watched by 1.5 BILLION people around the world. Even soccer’s UEFA Championship League final averages over 400 million.

That’s important on two levels.

First, the obvious point is that there is already an international sport sucking up the majority of the bandwidth. The NFL is not just going to be in second place — it is going to be second by miles.

Also, football isn’t just a new viewing experience in Europe. It’s a new game.

While soccer is played on every continent, American football isn’t. The fans in other countries haven’t played football. Or gone to high school games. Or even thrown spirals in the backyard.

These international fans may see the games as a spectacle, a show. But will they want to buy in, start teams and develop a lifelong attachment to the game?

Because frankly, football is having a bit of an image problem now, even here in the States.

Don’t misunderstand. The commissioner is right. It is wildly popular to watch. But we’re hearing people say they enjoy watching football, but they don’t want their kids to play.

The National Federation of State High School Associations said in September that participation in high school football last year was down by over 300,000 players compared to 2018/19. (The two years after 2019 were essentially wiped out by COVID.)

You know the reason. People think football is too dangerous.

And the flashing red light is concussions. At every level, the game seems unable to get the helmet-to-helmet shots off the field.

And, as Goodell admitted, the NFL can’t, either. Although he said general injuries are down, concussions this year were “up 17-18%.”

The commissioner made an attempt to mitigate that stat by saying that improved protocols meant more positive tests for concussions.

But they are still concussions, right?

The constant shots to the head are the shame of the league. During Sunday’s game, I’d suggest you count the number of violent, head-to-head collisions and then count how many penalties are called. There won’t be many.

Eventually, the players spoke up. The postseason Pro Bowl game has always been a bore because nobody wants to get hurt in an exhibition. Goodell said that after the 2022 Pro Bowl game, which was a snooze, he got a call from quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Why don’t we play flag football?” Goodell said Wilson asked.

And, as you noticed, that’s what they did this year. The reviews were mixed, but it looked like a lot more fun than putting on the pads and banging heads for a made-for-TV game.

So I wonder if the international audience is going to fully buy into the unique violence that is the NFL. Suiting up in body armor and staging a man-on-man battle may be as American as a cowboy boot, but it will be new to the rest of the world.

At the end of the day, of course, we will see. The games in other countries have definitely drawn large crowds and viewers. So it seems certain that the NFL is going to expand beyond the USA’s borders.

But will it translate?

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius