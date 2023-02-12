Weekly horoscope for February 12 – 18: What the stars have in store for every zodiac sign revealed

ARIES

MAR 21 – APR 20

Your position in a social circle or a work team can be confirmed this week, and maybe even written into a contract.

You can also be sure of who at home is on Team Aries – and who may be wavering.

As for love, you know there are vulnerable secrets in your heart, and a surprise event can bring them out.

TAURUS

APR 21 – MAY 21

Being clear in your own mind about where you see an ambition taking you is Mercury’s work.

When you know your own wishes, you can get everyone else on board.

A moon pattern of cooperation at work speeds up a promotion.

The passion you feel when close to someone special is a sign of future bliss.

GEMINI

MAY 22 – JUNE 21

As the sun prepares to move on, a travel plan can get a final push – so be ready.

You may need to switch dates or names around to get the right result.

A recent baby or new business can be a lucky clue among friends and family. Instead of staying silent, try pointing out work problems with solutions in mind.

CANCER

JUNE 22 – JULY 22

As cool customer Mercury helps you gain control of your emotions, you see great deals everywhere you look – plus you get to grips with a passion situation that has left you puzzled.

Instead of searching for hints, ask clear questions.

At work, this approach transforms your status.

LEO

JULY 23 – AUG 23

You have a natural flair for finding, and keeping, the best collaborators at work and the most interesting people on the social scene.

This week, you can break into business as you put these skills to the test.

In love, whirlwind romance is likely, but this time with a strong staying power.

VIRGO

AUG 24 – SEPT 22

Your working world can start to look so different as you believe in yourself and your skills, instead of putting them down.

You have a serious Mercury aspect now that can push you towards success, and in several directions.

In love, a communication moon encourages an open approach, and an end to a time of pretence.

LIBRA

SEPT 23 – OCT 23

You can pin down money-making ambitions, thanks to the moon – and take them all the way to creative solutions.

The key is to keep believing in what you can do and focus on future success, rather than past mistakes.

In love, two heads are better than one, so include a partner in all your plans.

SCORPIO

OCT 24 – NOV 22

A personal moon sets you on an intense emotional path as you see who’s good for you and who should be kept at a distance.

You find the strength to say what you really feel – and keep saying it.

A change of address gets a Mercury boost and the sun heads for your sector of creative breakthroughs.

SAGITTARIUS

NOV 23 – DEC 21

This is a week for connections – finding them, building them or finishing them, if that’s what you need to do.

Maybe a family plan feels stuck for ages, but as the sun moves on, it can suddenly shift.

In work, Jupiter’s creative genius can help you see how to skip the next three steps.

CAPRICORN

DEC 22 – JAN 20

It’s not enough to just give to friends and family any more – you have the right to expect something back.

This mindset may shake up bonds, but will leave you in a stronger position.

As for passion, hold off making plans – let your heart lead you.

Venus is in prime communication position and special words can flow and grow.

AQUARIUS

JAN 21 – FEB 18

Any opportunity to get your name on a promotion or presentation list should be an instant “yes”, as the mind planet is working with you and the sun still shines bright on your money zone.

If it’s love that’s your number-one concern, the moon encourages confidence to claim the future you really want – including a “W” date.

PISCES

FEB 19 – MAR 20

It’s Valentine’s week, and you have Venus in your sign.

So expect passion, proposals, presents and a chance to beat your own personal record in romance terms.

Best of all is your sense that you don’t need anybody to complete you.

This is what gives you genuine passion power.

