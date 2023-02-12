Open in App
Long Beach, CA
CBS LA

Felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Long Beach

By KCAL-News Staff,

9 days ago

Police on Friday arrested a felon on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Long Beach.

The shooting is said to have occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening, when Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East 28th Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to a statement.

The victim told officers that the was walking in the area when he began to argue with another man, who shot him multiple times.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with wounds considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators were able to locate evidence that included several shell casings at the scene, leading to the arrest of the suspect, 44-year-old Willie James Glover.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited possession of ammunition.

His bail is set at $1.1 million.

