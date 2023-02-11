Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
CBS LA

LAPD sergeant charged with reckless driving in crash that left motorist injured in 2021

By KCAL-News Staff,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTdBv_0kkV214N00

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant has been charged with reckless driving in a crash that resulted in a serious injury for a civilian back in 2021.

Sergeant Ruby Aguirre was charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury for an incident that occurred while she was on duty on May 6, 2021.

According to prosecutors, Aguirre ran a red light at Jefferson Boulevard and Western Avenue in South Los Angeles, colliding with another vehicle and leaving the motorist inside seriously injured.

"Sworn police officers have a responsibility to obey all laws, particularly when they are on the job and in uniform," said Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón. "Fortunately, no one died in this instance but it will leave an indelible mark on the victim."

Following the charges, LAPD issued a statement that announced Aguirre, a 14-year veteran of the department, had been assigned to a "non-field assignment" with the Detective Support and Vice Division.

LAPD said that they are fully cooperating with the DA's Office on the matter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Hit-and-run driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash with LASD vehicle in Palmdale
Palmdale, CA17 hours ago
Bellflower Denny's shooting: One hospitalized, other victims sought
Bellflower, CA6 hours ago
Deputies identify suspect in LA Bishop's killing as housekeeper's husband
Hacienda Heights, CA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Santa Ana; driver arrested
Santa Ana, CA16 hours ago
Mission Hills robbery suspects flee as officers arrive
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Man hospitalized following shooting in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA16 hours ago
Carson shooting: 1 dead, 1 wounded at SouthBay Pavilion Mall
Carson, CA1 day ago
Man fatally stabbed in Paramount
Paramount, CA2 days ago
2 dead, 3 injured after train collides with vehicle in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Hacienda Heights
Hacienda Heights, CA2 days ago
4 injured after car collides with parked vehicle, dumpster in West LA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Seven people injured during greater alarm house fire in South LA
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Plaque unveiled for Nicholas Vella, police officer killed in helicopter crash in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
1 killed in fatal Jefferson Park crash
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Probe underway after man is shot dead in Pomona
Pomona, CA2 days ago
Bishop David O'Connell shooting: Suspect identified by sheriff
Torrance, CA23 hours ago
West LA shooter, targeting Jewish men, is charged with two hate crime counts
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Death of high-ranking bishop, David O'Connell, being investigated as a murder
Hacienda Heights, CA2 days ago
Expo Park: Police find empty overturned SUV with bullet holes
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Memorial concert held for victims of Monterey Park mass shooting
Monterey Park, CA1 day ago
Culver City: Van driver approached groups of boys near park
Culver City, CA4 days ago
One dead, two hospitalized after two-car crash in Lakeview Terrace
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Compton FD battling three alarm fire at Dominguez High School
Compton, CA14 hours ago
Runaway dog found on I-5 Freeway reunited with her owner
Glendale, CA17 hours ago
Death investigation underway after body found inside burning mobile home in Valle Vista
Valle Vista, CA1 day ago
Body of Hawthorne man missing for a month found on Mount Islip
Hawthorne, CA2 days ago
Investigation underway after body found inside burning motorhome in Playa del Rey
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Orange County man arrested for woman's homicide at Laguna Niguel hotel in October
Laguna Niguel, CA2 days ago
Body of Hawthorne man missing for a month found in San Gabriel Mountains
Hawthorne, CA2 days ago
One dead after massive tree falls onto car in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy