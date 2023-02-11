LAPD sergeant charged with reckless driving in crash that left motorist injured in 2021

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant has been charged with reckless driving in a crash that resulted in a serious injury for a civilian back in 2021.

Sergeant Ruby Aguirre was charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury for an incident that occurred while she was on duty on May 6, 2021.

According to prosecutors, Aguirre ran a red light at Jefferson Boulevard and Western Avenue in South Los Angeles, colliding with another vehicle and leaving the motorist inside seriously injured.

"Sworn police officers have a responsibility to obey all laws, particularly when they are on the job and in uniform," said Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón. "Fortunately, no one died in this instance but it will leave an indelible mark on the victim."

Following the charges, LAPD issued a statement that announced Aguirre, a 14-year veteran of the department, had been assigned to a "non-field assignment" with the Detective Support and Vice Division.

LAPD said that they are fully cooperating with the DA's Office on the matter.