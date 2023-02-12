Open in App
For first time ever, Super Bowl flyover will have all female pilots

By Jack Baudoin,

9 days ago



GLENDALE, Ariz. (WTVO) — Women will be honored at the Super Bowl during a decades old tradition.

The flyover before the National Anthem will pay tribute to the 50th Anniversary of women flying in the Navy.

For the first time ever, four F/A-18 fighter jets will pass State Farm Stadium with all female pilots.

“I feel very fortunate to be a part of it,” said U.S. Navy Lieutenant Arielle Ash. “I mean, these women paved such an important path for all of us that are able to be here today.”

“I’m an aviator because I earned my wings just like anyone else, so I’m proud to do it with my friends on the field who happen to be female,” added U.S. Navy Lieutenant Katie Marinez.

While these pilots might be members of a team called the “Flying Eagles,” they are not both rooting for the Philidelphia Eagles.

