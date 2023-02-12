Woman found guilty of driving under the influence and using a stun gun

Bradford County, Pa. — A Bradford County jury deliberated for about 30 minutes on Thursday before finding a Towanda woman guilty of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and using a stun gun.

The verdict follows an investigation by Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police on October 22, 2021, according to a Bradford County District Attorney press release.

Trooper Joyce was called to a private residence in Leroy Township in Bradford County for report of a disturbance. The homeowners, who were also the victims, reported that Shana J. McAlmont, 37, of Towanda, had arrived at their property in a vehicle shortly before and had attempted to use an electronic incapacitation device, or a stun gun, on one of the victims, according to the DA.

Trooper Joyce responded and found McAlmont behind the wheel of her vehicle with the engine running, parked touching the roadway where the victims’ driveway joined State Route 414.

McAlmont exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the trooper. After Standardized Field Sobriety tests, McAlmont was arrested and taken to Towanda Memorial Hospital for a blood draw, which revealed the presence of methamphetamine in her blood.

At trial, McAlmont tried to argue that she was not incapable of safe driving on the date of the arrest and that she had used the stun gun in self-defense, according to the DA.

In Pennsylvania, the Commonwealth has the burden of proving that a defendant’s use of force is not justifiable under the circumstances or that the defendant did not believe that the force was ever justifiable to convict a defendant that raises a self-defense claim.

In this case, the Commonwealth also needed to prove that the incapacitation device was not accompanied by a label or instructions as to how it is to be used safely, the DA said.

McAlmont is scheduled for sentencing on March 16 at 2:30 P.M. in Courtroom 2 of the Bradford County Courthouse before the Honorable Evan S. Williams, III.

The DUI is considered an ungraded misdemeanor and carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 72 hours of and a maximum of six months of incarceration, according to the DA.

It also carries mandatory fines from $1,000 to $5,000 and a 12-month suspension of McAlmont’s Driver’s License. The Possession of an incapacitation device is a misdemeanor of the first degree which carries a possible maximum of 5 years of incarceration and a maximum fine of $10,000.