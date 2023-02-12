Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Beyoncé adds 2nd Las Vegas show for Renaissance World Tour

By Linsey Lewis,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iAFH_0kkUyL6m00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beyoncé has added a second show in Las Vegas for her Renaissance World Tour.

Due to high demand, Allegiant Stadium announced Saturday that the second show will take place on Aug. 27.

Unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Las Vegas show during the BeyHive and Citi Verified Fan Presales and Verified Fan Onsale.

According to Allegiant Stadium, fans who receive the codes will be determined by a lottery-style selection process. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and receiving a code does not guarantee tickets.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Vegas Rock and Standup
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
A Night At The Moulin Rouge
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
Henderson’s Hot Brunch Spot
Henderson, NV18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man suffering cardiac arrest in Las Vegas casino left slumped over as dealer continued play, lawsuit says
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series returns to Downtown Las Vegas, Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
B.E. A S.H.E.R.O Foundation’s 8th Annual Awareness Gala
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
Nellis Air Force Base attempts to adapt to new growth across ever-changing northeast Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Black homeownership rate hasn’t improved in 50 years; even worse in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
The Mardi Gras Menu
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Evel Pie’s February Special Charity Pie
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
TwitchCon makes its way to Las Vegas for first time
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Las Vegas businesses can apply for contracts related to Super Bowl LVIII
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Strong, damaging winds with 70 mph gusts expected in Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
“Days Of The Dead” Horror Convention With Tom Arnold
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
World Drink Wine Day
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
These are five of Las Vegas’ most notorious mobsters
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Nevada proclamation honors long overlooked Black architect
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
2 people found dead behind east Las Vegas valley business, police say
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Newest Lineup Of Broadway Productions
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
The Canned Fish Craze
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Spicing Up Your Brunch
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Missing endangered teenager last seen in central valley found
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Black History Showcase
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Billy Idol to do ‘once in a lifetime concert’ at Hoover Dam
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Las Vegas senior living residents fear for safety after string of thefts, vandalism
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
6-month gambling spree at Wynn Las Vegas funded by $10M fraud scheme, lawsuit alleges
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas dance instructor offers free classes to underserved communities
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
County leaders assist in east Las Vegas clean up project
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Nevada State Police trooper involved in crash outside Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Motorcyclist dead after crash in south central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy