Rob Hamilton inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame

Reaching the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall of Fame was inevitable for former Sun Prairie head baseball coach Rob Hamilton. In 22 seasons as leader of the Cardinals, he collected his fair share of wins and accolades that earned him the reputation as one of the state of Wisconsin’s finest.

His day of recognition came on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Madison Marriott West, where he was one of six members to be enshrined in the WBCA Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. His focus was far from his own achievements, however. He chose to spend the day thanking everyone along the way.

Three tables in the Marriott’s banquet hall were dedicated solely to Hamilton and were occupied by his family, assistant coaches, and other friends. In a heartfelt 10-minute acceptance speech, Hamilton focused much of his time to thanking the people seated around those tables, as well as all of the players and the Sun Prairie baseball community as a whole.

He credited his wife, Ann, for her constant support and shared fond family tales of watching his four children, Drew, Ty, Leah, and Davis, grow up around the game.

“I’m super proud, humbled, and overjoyed with the friendship, family, and everything else we had here today,” Hamilton said. “I’m very thankful.”

Hamilton’s career as Sun Prairie’s head coach made his Hall of Fame case undeniable. He won 447 games as the leader of the Cardinals, which included 11 Big Eight conference titles, 15 sectional appearances, 12 state tournament appearances, and six Wisconsin state championships. These accolades earned him Big Eight Coach of the Year honors four times and the WBCA Coach of the Year twice. He retired following the 2022 season.

For Hamilton, the reality of this final recognition of his dedication to the game of baseball didn’t set in until the night prior to the induction ceremony. After picking up his brother from the airport, the two were joined by the rest of his family around the kitchen table, chopping up old baseball stories. He said it was a very memorable night, as much so as the induction ceremony itself.

Joining Hamilton in the class of 2023 was La Crosse Aquinas’ Scott Bagniefski, Lake Country Lutheran’s David Bahr, Westby’s John Hamilton, Eau Claire North’s Bob Johnson, and and Kenosha Tremper’s John Matera. Hamilton is Sun Prairie High School’s third representative in the WBCA Hall of Fame, joining Leon Piddington (class of 1997) and Garry Bahe (class of 2016).