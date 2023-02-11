Spring Position Battles: Georgia Star Position

Javon Bullard has been stellar for Georgia at star, but he'll have to hold off a strong push from some very talented defenders.

Georgia will have plenty of fun position battles this spring, but none may be as competitive as the star position, Georgia’s hybrid-nickel position.

It’s a crucial part of Kirby Smart’s defense that has evolved as Smart and Georgia remain on the cutting edge of defending modern offenses. The position has the responsibilities of both a weak side linebacker and a nickel back. With the proliferation of RPOs, screens, and read options, the star plays a key role in defending each, without having to swap between two or three different players.

Last year, Javon Bullard came on strong , making huge plays against Tennessee, Ohio State, and TCU. He finished the season with 46 tackles, 7 for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. His play against Ohio State, and two interceptions against TCU earned him the Defensive MVP honors for the Peach Bowl and National Championship.

Bullard will be the favorite to win the job, but Kirby Smart has shown that he’s not afraid to replace a veteran with a talented, younger player, especially at the star position.

Tykee Smith, who was a Second Team AP All-American for West Virginia in 2020, tore his ACL in 2021. He saw time late in the year, but will have a full offseason to get healthy and up to speed.

Also in contention will be Smoke Bouie, a transfer from Texas A&M. Bouie was a 4-star prospect out of Georgia in the 2022 class. He chose the Aggies over the Bulldogs, but Georgia jumped at the chance to snag him as soon as he entered the Transfer Portal.

Again, Bullard will be the favorite. Kirby Smart loves his aggressive style of play and the passion that he brings to the position, but Smith and Bouie will certainly push him. One thing is certain; the player that wins the job will be the one that takes on blocks and tackles the best. Bullard is listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. That’s on the smaller size for a star. Tykee Smith is a little bit closer to 200, while Bouie was listed at just 180 during his freshman year at A&M.

There will be others, including a crop of talented freshman, who will also push for the position.

