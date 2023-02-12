Open in App
Oakland City, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Several agencies respond to Oakland City fire

By Grace Whaley,

9 days ago

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Several agencies responded to a house fire in Oakland City on Friday night.

Crews were sent to County Road 50 South.

Firefighters said they were able to quickly put out the fire to prevent further damage.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

