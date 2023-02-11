Wright's 25 help North Carolina Central down Morgan State

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright’s 25 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Morgan State 83-63 on Saturday night.

Wright added 11 rebounds for the Eagles (11-11, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and six blocks. Kris Monroe recorded 14 points.

Lewis Djonkam led the way for the Bears (12-12, 5-4) with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Morgan State also got 16 points and five steals from Isaiah Burke. Kameron Hobbs added 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.