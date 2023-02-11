Thompson scores 20, FGCU takes down Jacksonville 62-51

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Thompson's 20 points helped FGCU defeat Jacksonville 62-51 on Saturday night.

Thompson was 4 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 8 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Eagles (16-11, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zach Anderson scored 11 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Andre Weir recorded 10 points.

The Dolphins (12-13, 5-9) were led by Mike Marsh, who posted 18 points and eight rebounds. Kevion Nolan added 14 points and five assists for Jacksonville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .