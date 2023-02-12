Golden Knights faceoff: Back at home to face Anaheim after six-game road trip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has been promoted by the Golden Knights with Logan Thompson out because of an injury.
Brossoit is 8-11-3 for the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL with a 2.72 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.
Thompson is week to week with a lower-body injury, the Knights said Saturday. He appeared to hurt his left leg in the third period of Thursday night’s 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild.
The Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on Sunday for a noon game against the Anaheim Ducks.
Anaheim Ducks at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: Noon Sunday, T-Mobile Arena
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records : Ducks 17-30-6; Knights 31-18-4
- Notes: The Ducks are coming off a 6-3 loss Friday to the Pittsburgh Penguins in which goaltender John Gibson made a franchise record 53 saves. The loss ended Anaheim’s five-game points streak.
