Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot, killed by St. Paul police officer after allegedly threatening others with a knife

By WCCO StaffAllen Henry,

9 days ago

Police shoot, kill man in St. Paul 00:53

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after a St. Paul police officer shot and killed a man allegedly threatening others with a knife.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to an apartment building on the 100 block of Western Avenue South on a report of a man threatening people with a knife in the community room around 5 p.m.

Officers found the man in the first-floor hallway of the building when they arrived and asked him to drop the knife. Police say the man advanced on one of the officers, causing them to retreat.

St. Paul police were involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon CBS

One officer deployed their Taser and another fired shots that struck the man. SPPD did not say how many shots were fired.

Officers rendered aid to the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPPD says officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras that recorded the encounter. Additionally, the officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

