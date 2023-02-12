Open in App
Washington, DC
TheDailyBeast

Thieves Keep Snatching People’s Canada Goose Jackets, Officials Warn

By Kevinisha Walker,

9 days ago
ANDREW KELLY

Canada Goose owners in Washington, D.C. might want to choose an alternative to keep them warm. Officials are warning residents and visitors to the nation’s capital to be on the lookout for thieves targeting the expensive jackets. A wave of thefts of the in-demand jackets—ranging from hundreds of dollars up to $1,500—comes as vacationers get ready to visit the city’s famed cherry blossoms next month, leaving locals on edge. In one incident this week, a New York couple on a stroll in DuPont Circle with their son said they were approached at gunpoint in broad daylight, and forced to hand over their Canada Goose jackets. Two other thefts happened near George Washington University’s campus, prompting school officials to send an alert to students. “While none of the incidents have occurred on campus, two took place near the Foggy Bottom campus on February 1, 2023. Jackets have been taken off of victims, and in some cases, weapons have been brandished,” the message from the school said, according to Fox 5.

Read it at New York Post

