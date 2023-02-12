Open in App
State College, PA
Maryland wins 10th straight at home, beats Penn State 74-68

By The Associated Press,

9 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 15 of his season-high 23 points in the second half and Maryland pulled away from Penn State late to earn a 74-68 win Saturday and remain undefeated at home in Big Ten play.

The Terrapins improved to 13-1 at home, with their lone loss coming Dec. 14 to No. 16 UCLA. For the first time in program history Maryland (17-8, 8-6) has won 10 straight conference home games.

Maryland threatened to run away with the game early, taking a 12-point lead, 21-9 after Don Carey hit a 3-pointer with 7:22 left, but Penn State rallied from deep. Myles Dread, Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy each hit from deep in the final five minutes of the half and the Nittany Lions tied the game at 26-26 with 1:39 left. Jahmir Young hit a 3 and his jumper with six seconds remaining sent Maryland into halftime with a 31-28 advantage.

Jalen Pickett hit a jumper and knocked down a 3 to start the second half to put Penn State in front 35-32 less than two minutes in and Dread’s 3-pointer midway through the half tied the game at 47-47. But Hart took charge in the final eight minutes, turning a pair of three-point plays and scoring 10 of the Terrapins’ final 24 points and feeding Ian Martinez for a dunk with 2:31 left that pushed the lead back to 12, 64-52.

Maryland shot a blistering 63.6% in the second half (14 of 22), hit 2 of 5 from distance and was 13 of 16 from the line. Jahmir Young scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half. Julian Reese had 11 points for the game and blocked three shots and Donta Scott pulled down 10 rebounds to go with his nine points.

Freshman Kanye Clary came off the bench to lead Penn State (14-11, 5-9) with a career-high 17 points. Pickett had five assists to go with his 15 points. Funk scored 14 points and grabbed five boards. Lundy and Dread each added 11 points.

Maryland plays host to No. 1 Purdue Thursday. Penn State is host to Illinois Tuesday.

