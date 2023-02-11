Entrepreneur Georgie Stevenson reveals how she 'made it' after stepping into her power

Young mum and entrepreneur Georgie Stevenson has revealed her top tips to get what you want – after using her quirks as a source of power when she decided to go into business.

The 28-year-old form Queensland told FEMAIL 'stepping into her power' has been a huge journey but she now feels liberated and doesn't regret following her intuition.

'I felt like I could get through anything,' the successful business woman said. Georgie has decided to mentor other women in 2023 – so they can be comfortable in their own skin as well.

The motivational coach who uses podcasting and social media to educate her audience has over 695,000 followers - and says it's down to following her 'core four' steps.

Her four tips include acceptance, having clear goals and values, having integrity and releasing any anxiety about how other see you.

'Meet yourself where you are at: the famous philosopher Carl Jung has a quote that stuck with me, "You cannot change anything until we accept it; condemnation does not liberate; it oppresses". For me, this was a huge moment of realising that in order to progress and evolve, I have first to accept myself now,' she said.

'Accepting yourself now, thanking past experiences that shaped you but also knowing you get to shape the future gives you so much power. Ask yourself, am I meeting myself where I am now?

The second tip is to be clear on who you want to be and what you value.

'There is so much power in getting clear,' she said.

'This gives us an inner compass to always ask ourselves questions, instead of polling others. To get clear, I personally love journaling, making a vision board and sitting with the feeling of what I want to attract.'

Integrity comes next.

'After you are clear on who you want to be and what your priority is,' she said.

Clarifying: 'I call this my next-level self and my vision'. 'It's time to make sure you are staying integral to them. Something that has helped me step into my power is before I make a decision, I ask myself, "is this in line with my vision and my next-level self?" this helps me make decisions that build my self-confidence and self-worth.

'Continuing to make decisions with integrity also builds self-trust that will help you feel empowered,' she added.

'Lastly, stepping into my power involves not caring how others see me,' she said.

'If I receive judgment that upsets me, I firstly acknowledge that this may be triggering an inner wound that I need to address or journal on.

'Secondly, I remember that any judgment that someone else has says more about them than it does me.

'If you are implementing the above steps, other opinions don't hold value as you are integral to your most authentic self. When this happens you will feel liberated.'

Georgie has given this advice in collaboration with Best&Less' new lingerie range – which encourages every woman to own their 'self-power'.

She was excited to post about the range on Instagram.

'My loves, make this Valentines day about YOU. single, it's complicated or married, it doesn't matter, it's about the love you give yourself,' she wrote.

'Step into your power, do something you've always wanted to, reach out to a friend, buy the lingerie just for yourself, bake your favourite treat, have a rose petal bath. Anything that speaks to your love language, just for you!'