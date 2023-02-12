Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg (9) is helped off the ice by teammates Matt Duchene (95) and Dante Fabbro (57) after an injury during the first period an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Derik Hamilton, AP

Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg left Saturday afternoon's game with a little more than one second left in the first period after taking a hit from the Philadelphia Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen.

The 6-foot-4, 221-pound defenseman checked Forsberg hard into the boards late in the first, and Forsberg needed to be helped off the ice. He did not return to the game.

Matt Duchene scored the winner for Nashville in overtime for a 2-1 victory, the Predators' sixth win in their past eighth games.

Forsberg leads the Predators with 19 goals and is tied for the team lead in points with 42.

SENATORS: Goalie Anton Forsberg stretchered off ice with injury after opponent lands on him

CONNOR BEDARD WATCH: Who has best chance to land generational talent?

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg leaves after hard hit by Philadelphia Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen