Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford holds statewide snow sculpting competition

By Jack Baudoin,

9 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite the warmer weather, snow sculptures were on display and being judged at Sinnissippi Park Saturday.

The judging was done by the competitors themselves. Thirteen teams took part in this year’s snow sculpting competition.

The winner will represent Illinois at the national competition.

Designs ranged from children’s building blocks to Mario Bros. inspired sculptures.

This was the 37th year for the “Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

